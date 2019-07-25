Trees Dedicated to Triple Homicide Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Wednesday, the community remembered the lives of a young family.

"Many occasions we tried to get her to move to Texas and the only things she would say, is 'I can’t,'" Désirée Guzman said.

A tragic what-if as a family mourns the loss of a mother and her two children.

All three are the victims of murder after coming to Iowa seeking a better life. The family immigrated from Honduras.

Relatives are in Des Moines working to bring the bodies of their loved ones home. They also attended a memorial Wednesday at Moulton Elementary where the memory of the young family will live on.

"For her kindness," Lamar Orellana said.

That is how Moulton Elementary 5th grader Lamar Orellana will remember his classmate Grecia Daniela Alvarado Flores.

“Next year won’t be the same, it’s going to suck a lot without her," Orellana said.

Grecia Daniela, her brother Ever Jose, and mom Rossibeth Flores were shot and killed in their Des Moines home last week.

Three trees are dedicated, one for each of them. All of them, line the field where Grecia Daniela once played.

“We laughed about a lot of stuff," Orellana said.

Grecia Daniela will be remembered for more than her sense of humor.

“You can tell they were a very loving family Daniela always spoke about her family and was always writing books, and drawing pictures to her mother," Teacher Brad VanGendren said.

Family members say, Rossibeth immigrated from Honduras to Des Moines for a better life but now the trees will represent what could've been.

No timeline has been set about when the bodies will be flown back to Honduras.

Relatives hope justice will come soon for the man accused in the killings, Marvin Escobar-Orellana. He lived in the same home as the family.