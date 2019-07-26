× Caretaker Admits to Stealing Credit Card From Dementia Patient

ANKENY, Iowa — A Des Moines woman admitted to spending thousands of dollars with a credit card stolen from a dementia patient in her care.

Jessica Cue was a caretaker in the memory care unit at Journey Senior Living in Ankeny. Cue allegedly stole a credit card from a dementia patient in her care and used it at retail locations in Ankeny and the Des Moines metro area, the criminal complaint said.

Surveillance video showed Cue at the locations using the card to make purchases, and the receipts revealed it was the victim’s card being used.

Cue is charged with unauthorized use of a credit card over $1,500, second-degree theft, identify theft and dependent adult abuse.