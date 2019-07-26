Food Bank of Iowa Hosts BBQ Fundraising Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Food Bank of Iowa hopes to raise enough money to send thousands of meals to people during its annual Smoke Out Hunger event.

Smoke Out Hunger is an all you can eat barbecue event that is looking to raise money to give away 250,000 meals to people in need.

Food Bank of Iowa's Dylan Lampe said, “It’s interesting because when I have traveled around in the 55 counties that we serve, folks don’t necessarily know food insecurity exists in their community but it does. It’s not an urban problem, it’s not a rural problem the problem exists everywhere.”

Lampe said the money raised will also help fund its programs like the BackPack Program.

The program provides food for children to take home on Friday and have something to eat over the weekend during the school year.

Lampe said summer is often a time of anxiety for children.

“Some of them rely on schools as a consistent source of food. When they are not in school that consistent source of food goes away, so summertime is an important time for us to make sure that we get the resources out for the kids that need it in the community,” Lampe said.

Lampe said the Food Bank of Iowa goes through one point two million pounds of food each month. They are looking to double that number in order to feed more mouths.

During the Smoke Out Hunger event, you can taste food from a variety of local restaurants like Bubba, Jethro’s, Splash, The Bacon Box, Rolling Smoke Barbecue, and more.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Ages 21 and older are $45, ages 12 to 20 are $25, kids 6 to 11 are $10 and kids five and under are free.

Smoke Out Hunger is Sunday, July 28th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Brenton Skating Plaza.