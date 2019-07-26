Free Concert Series Brings Live Music to Nontraditional Venues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- With the 80/35 Music Festival behind us and Hinterland right around the corner, it’s easy to see why music festivals have become a big part of the creative arts scene in the metro. Des Moines Parks and Recreation and Station 1 Records are putting on a concert series in more nontraditional concert venues around the city.

The Summer in the City concert series brings music to the people that may not necessarily go to concerts.

“It allows people to experience music who normally wouldn’t, it takes away that ticket price for people to go see live music with their entire family,” Station 1 Records Director of Operations Thomas Kutz said.

Each concert has local, regional, and national acts. Saturday’s shows feature local artist Andre Davis, Maria Isa from the Twin Cities, and Blackillac from Austin, Texas.

“One of our big goals with setting up this series was giving individuals and neighborhoods ownership of the arts and culture in their community,” Kutz said.

The remaining concerts are on Saturday, July 27th in Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Garfield Ave. and Saturday, August 24th at Stewart Square at 1401. E. Grand Ave. in Des Moines. Both concerts run from 4:30 – 9:00 p.m. and admission is free.