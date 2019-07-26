× January Trial Set for Suspects in Johnston Sexual Assault Case

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — It will be next year before two former Johnston High School students accused of sexually assaulting a classmate will learn their fate.

At a hearing Thursday, the bench trial for Ritter Stahlbaum and Morgan Hough was set for January 6th, 2020.

The pair had been scheduled to stand trial this week, but their attorneys asked for more time because of new discovery materials they must go through and the lead detective in the case being on an extended leave. citing new evidence and the lead detective being on extended leave.

They are charged with sex abuse, robbery, and assault in connection with an incident that happened at Hough’s home in 2017. The alleged assault abuse was recorded on multiple cell phones.

Two others were charged in the same case but Kaden Dishman and Noah Lamar were charged as minors and pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

All four of the suspects and their parents are being sued in civil court by the family of the victim. The trial date in the civil case has been set for Nov. 4th.