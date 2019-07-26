“Kids Lives Matter” Event Aims for Fun and Empowerment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Des Moines, IOWA -- A big event this weekend is all about kids having fun *while learning to take power over their own lives.

The "Kids Lives Matter Funraiser Challenge" is Saturday. There's dancing, food, and prizes. But there is also a focus on kids' health, education, and safety.

Bo James of Hip Hope Inc. wants all kids to join in. He also encourages parents and city leaders to come out to support and have fun with the kids.

The two hostesses are big inspirations. Ten year old Bri'anna Harper is a singing sensation who has appeared on the talk show "Ellen." Sixteen year old Essynce Moore is an entrepreneur, who started designing clothes at age six. She is also a motivational speaker and author.

The "Kids Lives Matter" even is Saturday, July 27th, from 2:00 - 5:00 pm. It's at the Willkie House in Des Moines. You can find more information at hiphopeinc.org.