Man Dead After Being Hit by Train in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa – Police in Fort Dodge say a man is dead after he was struck by a train early Friday morning.

A news release from the Fort Dodge Police Department says a call came in about 4:25 a.m. from the Union Pacific Railroad that one of their trains had hit a pedestrian on the tracks, south of Leah Lane in Fort Dodge.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene they found a male lying next to the railroad tracks. Medical treatment was begun immediately but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators say initial findings indicate the man was lying near the traveled portion of the railway when workers on the train spotted him and began emergency braking procedures. They also tried to notify the man of the train’s approach but no response was noted.

Police say the area where the accident happened was not prone to pedestrian traffic and they are working to construct a timeline of events for the man to determine why he was there.

Notifications of the man’s family are still happening, so police will not be releasing his name until Saturday morning.