Man Shot in Foot in South Side Des Moines Neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s south side Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Sgt. Paul Parizek says officers responded to the 2500 block of SW 9th on a report of a shooting.

Police say they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot. His injuries are non-life-threatening and he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police are continuing to interview witnesses in the case.

No further information was released.