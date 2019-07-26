Man Shot in Foot in South Side Des Moines Neighborhood

Posted 7:29 am, July 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:10AM, July 26, 2019

Police investigate shooting in the 2500 block SW 9th in Des Moines on July 25, 2019. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s south side Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Sgt. Paul Parizek says officers responded to the 2500 block of SW 9th on a report of a shooting.

Police say they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot. His injuries are non-life-threatening and he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police are continuing to interview witnesses in the case.

No further information was released.

