× Suspect in 2 Chicago Homicides Arrested in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa – A man suspected in two 2007 shooting deaths in Chicago was arrested in Clive Thursday afternoon.

The Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force took 33-year-old Conny L. Miles Jr. into custody at a Clive convenience store, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Marshals. The homicide suspect is being held in the Polk County Jail, awaiting extradition to Chicago.

The Chicago Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Miles in June after he was charged in connection with the 2007 slayings.

The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force offered to assist Chicago Police in locating Miles. Investigators with the task force received information earlier this week that Miles might be living in West Des Moines, Iowa. The SIFTF began searching for Miles and they found him just before 1:00 p.m. Thursday, driving near his home.

Task team members followed Miles to a convenience store in the 15000 block of Hickman Road in Clive and were able to take him into custody without incident.