Two Famous Bulldogs Meet for a Good Cause in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Drake University mascot Griff the bulldog met up with Tater Tot the English bulldog for a special event on Thursday.

Tater Tot is the star of his own children's book series. Tater Tot and author Laura Holman Byrne signed copies of their latest book "Tater Tot at the Chase - a Happy Helper." The book is both cute and educational.

"The important lesson of doing what you said you would do. So it's one of those key life lessons we learn about personal responsibility and creating respect in situations," said Holman Byrne.

In Griff’s honor, Holman Byrne and Tater Tot agreed to donate the same number of books sold and signed to the new Boys & Girls Club opening soon on Drake University's campus. That was Griff’s charity of choice.