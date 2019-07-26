Valley, Carlisle Win State Softball Titles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE - The 7 seed Valley Tigers completed the dream tournament run Friday night, beating #1 Waukee to win the 5A softball championship 8-5. Haley Gatica, Valley pitcher, was named tournament MVP. This was the 5th meeting between the Warriors and Tigers this season, they had split the previous 4.

It's Valley's 7th state title in school history, first since 2010.

In class 4A, top ranked Carlisle used solid pitching and defense to hold off North Scott 1-0. It's the Wildcats 5th championship in school history, first since 2010.

Davenport Assumption won the 3A championship.