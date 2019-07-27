× Motorcyclist Dead After Crash on Des Moines’ South Side

DES MOINES, Iowa — A two-vehicle accident on the south side of Des Moines left a motorcyclist dead.

Des Moines police said 59-year-old Timothy Gruis, of Des Moines, was killed when his motorcycle struck a pickup truck at SW 11th Street and Amos Street at 10:19 a.m.

Investigators said evidence at the scene indicates the pickup truck was headed southbound on SW 11th Street when he stopped at a stop sign. As the truck entered, it was hit by the eastbound motorcycle.

Gruis was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police don’t believe excessive speed or impairment played a factor in the crash. They said Gruis was wearing his helmet at the time.