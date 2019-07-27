Plane Makes Emergency Landing Just Yards Away From Child’s Birthday Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAVERHILL, Iowa -- It was a close call in Marshall County after a crop duster pilot was forced to make an emergency landing just yards from a child's birthday party.

It happened in the 2700 block of Parker Avenue in Haverhill around 2 p.m. Saturday. Police said mechanical issues caused the plane to lose power, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in a field near a home. The aircraft went through a fence and ended up in a neighbor's front yard where family and friends were celebrating a 7-year-old's birthday.

“We were going to have pony rides so the kids were all out at the trailer and probably about several hundred yards or so away then here came the airplane and it crashed in the driveway right behind the kids,” said Ellen Hill.

No one was hurt. The Federal Aviation Administration is not considering the incident a crash. Police say the pilot is very experienced and did everything he needed to do. The plane suffered some minor damage.