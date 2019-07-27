× Police Identify Man Killed by Train in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police have identified the man struck and killed by a train in Fort Dodge Friday morning.

A news release from the Fort Dodge Police Department says a call came in about 4:25 a.m. from the Union Pacific Railroad that one of their trains had hit a pedestrian on the tracks south of Leah Lane in Fort Dodge.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they found 30-year-old Bobby Hazelwood, of Council Bluffs, lying next to the railroad tracks. Medical treatment was begun immediately, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators say initial findings indicate Hazelwood was lying near the traveled portion of the railway when workers on the train spotted him and began emergency braking procedures. They also tried to notify Hazelwood of the train’s approach but no response was noted.

Police say the area where the accident happened was not prone to pedestrian traffic and they are working to construct a timeline of events to determine why Hazelwood was there.