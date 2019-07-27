× 19-Year-Old Woman Hit and Killed by Truck in Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa — A woman was killed when she was struck by a pickup truck in Altoona Friday night.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of Hubbell Avenue and Tallgrass Parkway around 9:30 p.m.

A crash report said the 19-year-old victim was crossing the street when she was struck by a pickup truck driving northbound. She was transported to a Des Moines hospital, where she later died.

Police said the pickup truck was driving through a green light when the accident happened.

No one else was hurt. The victim’s name has not yet been released.