× Dave Price Watched a Convicted Murderer Get Executed in an Electric Chair Nicknamed “Yellow Mama”

DES MOINES, Iowa — President Donald Trump has reignited a national debate on whether some of the country’s most violent criminals should die by execution. His administration announced that it is restoring the federal death penalty, which hasn’t been used since 2003.

Iowa hasn’t had a state death penalty since 1965. Other states, including Alabama, do have the death penalty. In 2000, Alabama executed convicted murderer David Ray Duren. In 1983, Duren and an accomplice pulled a gun on two teens parked in a vehicle in a secluded area. They tied up the teens, forced them into the trunk of a vehicle, drove them around and eventually shot them. The female died. The male survived, despite getting shot multiple times.

In 2000, Alabama still used an electric chair, nicknamed the “Yellow Mama,” to carry out executions.

Channel 13’s Dave Price worked as a television reporter in Montgomery, Alabama, in 2000 and got chosen by the court to serve as a media witness for Duren’s execution.

He shares what he witnessed as officials carried out Duren’s death sentence.