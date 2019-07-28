Des Moines Brothers Brew and Pay Tribute to North Side Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The community of breweries in Iowa continues to expand, with a new addition in Des Moines' east village.

"Every home brewer wants to do it," said Phil Glenn, co-owner of Des Moines' newest brewery. "The east village is great, especially being across the street from Peace Tree. They welcomed us with open arms," Phil said.

Born and raised on Des Moines' north side, the Glenn brothers, Jerry, Phil and Matt, opened 1717 Brewing Company on June 8. "We have a seven barrel brewhouse and 15 barrel fermenter which means Matt and I brew double batches. One brew a day will take us about 12 hours," said Phil.

Tributes to their River Bend neighborhood can be found everywhere, starting with the breweries namesake. Matt said, "The name 1717 was the house number that we grew up in on the north side River Bend area."

The inside has been transformed into the outside of a home. "It was the number one goal because we want you to come in here and feel like you are hanging in our yard just drinking a beer with pals," said Matt.

Even the phone number has meaning. "The phone number is the phone number we had back at the house when we were kids also," Phil said.

The brewery's hours welcome visitors at the front door, but once a month a special 6:30 a.m. opening will cater to a unique group of beer lovers. Phil said, "I used to be a night-shift worker in the hospital field for 15 years. A lot of night-shifters don’t have a place to go relax after work and have a few beers."

Most importantly, the Glenn brothers hope to dial up quality beers that will leave a lasting impression. "We are going to bring back beers people haven’t heard of or tried. Come in and have a good, clean, tasty, classic beer," said Matt.

From stouts to lagers, it's an establishment with an open invitation welcoming everyone to their neighborhood. "Just a nice homey atmosphere. Back when we were kids, everybody was welcomed at the house," Phil said.

The first early opening is Monday, July 29 at 6:30 a.m. Phil has also served in the military and hopes to schedule some charitable events to give back to struggling veterans in the future.