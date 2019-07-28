× Des Moines Man Faces Charges in Crash that Killed Motorcyclist

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man who police said caused a fatal traffic accident that left a motorcyclist dead will face charges.

That accident happened Saturday at 10:19 a.m.

Police said 23-year-old Samuel Canfield was driving his pickup truck southbound on SW 11th Street when he stopped at a stop sign on Amos Street but failed to yield to a motorcycle headed eastbound. The motorcyclist, 58-year-old Timothy Gruis, slammed into the side of truck. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Canfield has been charged with failure to yield at an intersection resulting in death.

The case now goes to the Polk County Attorney’s Office.