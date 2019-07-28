FACEOFF: Iowa United, USATF, Mahomes, Zion, Asteroid

In this week's FaceOFF: Iowa United lose in TBT, The USATF Outdoor National Championships are a success on the Blue Oval, Patrick Mahomes chases repeat MVP, Zion Williamson’s shoe deal, and the asteroid that almost hit Earth. John Sears and Mark Freund go back and forth.

