I Think, Freund Edition: Twins Playoff Push

Posted 11:32 pm, July 28, 2019, by

I Think, Freund Edition: The Twins’ AL Central lead is dwindling, but Mark Freund says it’s not time to panic for Minnesota faithful, even if you are conditioned to Minnesota sports disappointment.

