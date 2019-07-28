× Insiders 7/28/19: Michael Bennet on How to Improve American Health Care, Education

DES MOINES, Iowa — Presidential candidate Michael Bennet, a Democratic senator from Colorado, joins Insiders to discuss how to improve health care in the United States.

Bennet supports “Medicare X.” It’s a health care plan that would increase federal premium subsidies, expand the number of people who can get them, raise payment rates for rural doctors and hospitals by 25 percent, allow the federal government to negotiate drug prices for Medicare and penalize drug makers who raise prices faster than the rate of inflation.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many students go deep into debt to go to college in the United States. Bennet offers his ideas on how to help.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa Democratic Party officials are working on their virtual caucus plan, which will be the biggest change to the Iowa caucuses in nearly half a century. For the first time in 2020, registered Iowa Democrats can choose to teleconference to remotely take part in the caucus.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price lays out the changes ahead.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of Iowa’s most infamous mass murderers now has an execution date, due to a change from the Trump administration. Channel 13’s Dave Price looks back at the time he witnessed another murderer get executed in an electric chair nicknamed “Yellow Mama.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the Insiders Quick Six, Bennet says what he thinks of the death penalty, he discusses the big debate ahead this week and what would happen if he had to debate his former boss, John Hickenlooper.