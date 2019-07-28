Metro Firefighters Urge Citizens to Support Sales Tax Increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The Johnston-Grimes Professional Firefighters Association put its support behind a one-cent raise to their sales tax.

Voters in Urbandale, Johnston, Clive, Bondurant and Grimes will head to the polls August 6 to decide whether to raise the Local Option Sales and Services Tax (LOSST) by a penny.

In a statement, Johnston-Grimes Professional Firefighters Association President Nick Stewart said, "Our communities are growing and the need for emergency services is greater than ever. Approving LOSST will provide additional resources to keep our neighbors safe."

Most metro cities have already approved the tax hike. Back in March it won overwhelming support from voters in Des Moines, Altoona, Alleman, Pleasant Hill, West Des Moines and Windsor Heights.