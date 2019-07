Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Iowa -- An Ottumwa man is dead after crashing in Van Buren County Friday.

The Iowa State Patrol said 55-year-old Michael Lawson was headed northbound on County Road V-56 when he ran a stop sign at County Road J-40. He crossed through the intersection and slammed into an embankment, where he died.

Authorities have not said yet whether they believe impairment or excessive speed played a factor in crash.