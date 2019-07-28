Whats Bugging Andy: Is Iowa-Nebraska Football a Rivalry?

Posted 11:33 pm, July 28, 2019, by

Andy Fales examines the Heroes football game.  Is Iowa-Nebraska a rivalry?  Buckle up.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.