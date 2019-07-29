× 50 Des Moines Schools Offering Free Breakfast and Lunch This Fall

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Public School District is expanding its no-cost meals for the upcoming school year.

Fifty schools in the district will provide free breakfast and lunch each day during the week to all students.

Des Moines Public Schools Director of Food Nutrition Management Amanda Miller said, “For us, it is about expanding access. We want every student to feel comfortable eating breakfast and lunch with us. We want kids and families to know that we are going to take care of your kids and know that we are going to provide them a safe, healthy and nutritious meal.”

The program is being funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision initiative. None of the money is coming from the district’s budget.

Every day at the elementary schools, children will have three options to choose from for lunch. At the middle and high school level, there will be between six to eight options.

“We really want to make sure that students are fed well while they are learning. Studies have shown that kids that eat breakfast and lunch do better in school, they are less tardy, less referrals to the nurse, less discipline problems. So, we want to try and provide as many opportunities as we can to expand that access to those kids,” Miller said.

The first day of school for the district is August 23rd.

Schools that qualify for no-cost breakfast and lunch include: