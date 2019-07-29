× Ankeny Police Arrest Illinois Woman in Human Trafficking Case

ANKENY, Iowa – An Illinois woman is in the Polk County Jail after being arrested on human trafficking charges.

According to court records, 25-year-old Brittany Walters of East Dubuque, drove four females to the Des Moines metro in order to prostitute them. Walters is currently facing charges involving two of those victims. A restraining order has been issued in the case, barring Walters of contacting the victims.

Criminal complaints in the case accuse Walters of “setting up dates, times and locations for men to meet with the victim to pay for sex.”

One of the locations was the Quality Inn hotel at 201 SE Delaware Ave. in Ankeny.

Walters is facing two charges each of pimping and human trafficking. She is being held on a $20,000 bond and her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for August 8th.

Ankeny Police would not comment on the case but say they expect to release more information about the investigation Tuesday.