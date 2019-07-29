Arraignment Set for Man Accused of Killing a Mother and Her Two Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The man accused of killing a mother and her two children earlier this month in a Des Moines home will be back in court one month from now.

Marvin Escobar-Orellana is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez and her children. He will be arraigned on those charges on August 30. Flores-Rodriguez lived in the same home as Escobar-Orellana on the east side of Des Moines.

Memorial services were held last week for Flores-Rodriguez and her children, Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores and Ever Jose Mejia-Flores, ages 11 and five. The family recently came to Iowa from Honduras. Their bodies are being returned their homeland.

Escobar-Orellana is also being held on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer. He has twice been deported from the U.S. and was living here under a false name.