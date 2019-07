Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the boys state baseball tournament in Des Moines, 2A teams took the field at Principal Park.

Des Moines Christian-DMC-overcame five errors to upset Central Lee, 9-7.

In the late game, Van Meter needed just six innings to knock off Underwood, 17-7. Van Meter is making its third straight trip to State.

Also advancing, West Sioux and North Linn.