Crews Rescue Two People After Raft Capsizes on Des Moines River

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Two people were rescued from the Des Moines River following a rafting accident Monday night.

Crews responded to the report of two individuals stuck in the water below the Scott Street Dam around 9:30 p.m.

Authorities said two people were on a small, inflatable raft when it capsized on the river. The river’s current pulled the raft and the two people over the dam.

Crews were able to rescue them from the churning water below. They were immediately given medical attention at the scene.

Des Moines Fire Department District Chief Kerry Schneider said the area they were rescued is a dangerous spot and they are lucky to be alive.

“Being out on this water at night, the consequences could’ve been dire," said Schneider.