Long-Time Drake Relays Coordinator Getting Ready for Retirement

DES MOINES, Iowa -- While some of the world's best track and field athletes gathered at Drake Stadium for the 2019 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, a long-time relay coordinator was getting ready to say goodbye.

“What’s been the most fun is meeting all these different people, and I’ve made a lot of friends. When I’ve gone to the USA track and field national conference, I’ve got a whole group of people that know me better than I know their names because I’m only dealing with them a couple times a year, but I think that’s one of the biggest things is just the people I’ve met and the friendships I’ve made out of that,” said Carolyn Hill, assistant athletics director for Drake Relays operations.

Hill has worked at Drake University for 15 years and has coordinated all of the officials for Drake Relays, state track and the outdoor championships taking place at the “Blue Oval.”

Hill attended Drake and was a student-athlete and says she will miss the people the most. However, she will still be around as an official on the track with her daughter.

Her coworkers say news of her retirement still hasn't sunk in.

“I am still trying to pretend that this retirement thing is just a big practical joke and that she is coming back next year. Every day I kind of elbow her a little bit or make a joke like ‘Hey, when are you going to give up this joke thing and let everybody know you’re going to be here next year. So I haven’t really thought about the reality next year. Still hoping that Carolyn is around and in her current role,” said Drake Relays Director Blake Boldon.