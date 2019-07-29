× New Products, Same Mission: The Iowa Wave Shirt Launches Full Product Line

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Since September of 2017, Hawkeye fans inside Kinnick Stadium have waved up to the patients at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital after the first quarter of play. Right beside them are the cofounders of the Iowa Wave Shirt, helping raise money for the children in that hospital.

Monday, the “Iowa Wave Shirt” launches its third season of clothing. While they are still sticking with the tradition of donating thousands to the University’s Children Hospital, their shirts are totally new.

Their online sales start Monday and are showing off a brand new line. From camo, to flashes of gold-leaf, even a retro-style concert series shirt. Their look is completely new. One of the co-founders, Brooke Mickelson, says they nearly broke $1 million donated in their first two years and are excited for what this new line, and the new lines to come, will be able to do in terms of helping those children in need.

“Every time we talk about it I take that deep breath and it’s really overwhelming to think [about],” Mickelson said. “We’re the motor behind it, but it’s friends, family, fans across the state, not just Hawkeye fans. So we can take credit for pushing that button and pushing it forward, but it’s all the retailers who jumped on board, all the Hawk fans who bought the shirt because we would not be that successful if it wasn’t for them.”

While they are starting to branch out of their comfort zone, Mickelson said the “Iowa Wave Shirt” will never leave their roots or their cause behind. In some way or another on all their new shirts, the iconic Iowa Wave symbol is still present.

“Our logo, we hold very dear to our hearts and that will never go away. We will hold that with the utmost pride that we have in our bodies,” Mickelson said. “I think that’s well recognizable, but I think we have fans that want to see a shirt look like this, or a camo version, or how would this look. We have so many ideas and it’s kind of fun as a group to put that into play and come up with a full product line.”

This year the cofounders say they don’t have an exact goal of how much they want to raise. They also say this new line is just the beginning of their product ideas.

You can buy the new clothing line online at TheIowaWaveShirt.org or at the retail stores Von Maur, Scheels, and Hy-Vee.