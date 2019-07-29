Police Identify Victim in Urbandale Shooting

Urbandale police said one person was shot at the Westpointe Apartment complex in the 7600 block of Camelot Drive. 

URBANDALE, Iowa – Police in Urbandale have identified a man injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

A news release from the Urbandale Police Department says officers responded to 7618 Camelot Drive a little after 1:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found 21-year-old Kiyee Handson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a Des Moines hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. They have not released any information about a possible suspect in the shooting.

The investigation into the incident continues.

