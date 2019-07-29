× Police Release Name of Woman Who Died After Being Hit by Truck in Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa – The name of a woman killed when she was hit by a pickup truck Friday night in Altoona has been released.

Sgt. Nate Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol says 19-year-old Boyankhighig Gansukh, of Minnesota, was crossing Hubbell Avenue at Tallgrass Parkway around 9:30 p.m. when she was hit by a truck driven by 31-year-old Andrew Reed.

Officials say Reed was heading northbound and had a green light at the time of the crash.

Gansukh was transported to MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines but died from her injuries.