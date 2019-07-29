Safety Tips for Iowa State Fairgoers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- While law enforcement responded as quickly as possible, it didn't stop a shooter from killing three and injuring more than a dozen others attending an outdoor festival in Gilroy, California.

Among those killed was 6-year-old Stephen Romero and 13-year-old Keyla Salazar. The name of a man in his 20s who was killed has not been released.

Officers say they shot and killed the gunman in less than a minute of the attack.

Iowa's largest attraction, the Iowa State Fair, starts in about two weeks. Officials say the shooting Sunday in California is a reminder that security plans are an important part of large festivals.

“Gun violence in America is being a more and more common thing," Nicole Cosby said.

But Cosby says that won’t stop her from attending this year's Iowa State Fair. According to the Iowa State Fair records, more than a million people attended last year's fair.

The fair works with local law enforcement to prepare for active shooters and other unpredictable events.

“If you needed to evacuate people from one side of the fair to the other, or even larger than that, we do have plans and rendezvous points outside of the fairgrounds," Iowa State Fair CEO Gary Slater said.

The fair says safety starts with attendees following fairground rules.

“You can’t bring weapons into the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Even though we are a carry state, the law prohibits people from carrying, even with a permit on the Iowa State Fairgrounds," Slater said.

