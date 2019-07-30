19-Year-Old Waukee Man Allegedly Tried to Gouge Officer’s Eyes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Waukee man is in the Dallas County Jail and is accused of trying to gouge an officer's eyes during an arrest at Jordan Creek Mall.

According to an arrest report, this all happened when 19-year-old Parker Wiese was being taken into custody for having marijuana in his car at the mall on Sunday. Wiese reportedly fought back against a Dallas County deputy, attempting to gouge the officer's eyes. The deputy suffered minor cuts and some bruising.

Wiese is charged with assault on an officer and faces drug charges.