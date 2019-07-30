× $50,000 Reward Offered in 2012 Murders of Evansdale Cousins

EVANSDALE, Iowa – A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the 2012 murders of two Evansdale cousins.

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers announced the new reward Tuesday. They hope it will prompt someone to finally come forward with information that can help them solve the murders of Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey.

The girls went missing while on a bike ride in Evansdale back in July of 2012. They were just 8 and 10 years old when they disappeared.

Their case made national headlines before their bodies were found almost five months later. Hunters discovered the girls’ remains in the Seven Bridges Wildlife Park, which is about 25 miles from where they disappeared.

Despite numerous tips over the years, there have been no suspects named and no arrests made in their murders.

If you have information about the case call Evansdale Police at 319-232-6682 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477. You can also text the word CEDAR, along with the tip, to 274637 or submit a tip at www.cvcrimestop.com. Email tips can be sent to ourmissingiowagirls@dps.state.ia.us