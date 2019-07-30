Almost Bare Shelves Has Marshalltown Food Pantry Asking for Help

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Marshalltown food pantry is asking for help to fill its bare shelves.

The Salvation Army shared a post on Facebook showing pictures of the sparsely filled shelves at Sal`s Cupboard.

The organization says it helped 200 families in June and numbers are expected to remain high the rest of the year and assistance is needed to continue feeding hungry families in the area. Items needed include soup, peanut butter, cereal, helper meals, canned meat, and baking items.

You can drop off donations at the Salvation Army office in Marshalltown at 107 West State Street.