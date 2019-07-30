Back-to-School Checklist Should Include Immunizations and Physicals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Des Moines, Iowa -- We are about one month away from the start of the 2019-2020 school year and now is the time to start thinking about vaccinations and school physicals.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati is the medial director for the Department of Public Health says it's important to stay up to date on immunization records. Requirements for school entry can help parent stay on schedule. Iowa does have a requirement that is newer. Seventh and eighth graders need to be vaccinated against meningitis, a bacterial infection of the brain.

Pedati says immunizations are one of the most critical ways to protect your heath, including getting a flu shot in the fall. That will keep you and the people around you healthy.

Pedati says check ups are important for many reasons, not just to make sure students are up to date on vaccinations. "Eyes, ears, even making sure that people are connected with dentists. Other things like blood pressure screenings, screenings for nutrition, making sure kids are growing and developing in a healthy way, it's all a great opportunity to do that before you head back to school."

Immunization Recommendations and Schedules from the Iowa Department of Health can be found here on the IDPH website.