Commission Approves Sports Betting Rules, Gambling to Begin Aug. 15

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — People will be able to place sports bets in Iowa in just a couple weeks.

Tuesday morning the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission met in West Des Moines and voted to approve the proposed rules.

People will be able to start placing bets on professional, college, and certain fantasy sports contests on August 15th.

The chief strategy officer at Prairie Meadows said they expect to start taking bets at noon that day.

The casino has 8,600 square feet of sports betting space ready to go.

“It will be just like a sports book in Las Vegas for all intents and purposes. There`s mobile applications. We expect that to go live. We anticipate that to go live on the 15th. And certainly you can come into the shop to come into the casino to be verified you`re 21 years of age and not self-excluded, and you can establish an online gaming account as well,” said Brad Rhines, Senior VP at Prairie Meadows.

The bill legalizing sports gambling passed in April and was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in May.

Eighteen of Iowa’s 19 licensed casinos are approved for sports betting so far.