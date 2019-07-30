× Commission to Craft Rules for Sports Betting in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is expected to set the rules of legal sports betting in the state Tuesday.

The commission will be meeting in West Des Moines Tuesday morning, and the agenda also includes approving the licenses for the Iowa casinos that have applied to take sports bets.

Iowa lawmakers and Gov. Kim Reynolds legalized sports betting during the most recent legislative session.

Two weeks ago, the commission allowed the public to give input on the rules but hardly anyone showed up to that meeting.