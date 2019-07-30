Corn Trait Finally Approved in Europe

Posted 10:58 pm, July 30, 2019, by

Syngenta announced a 6-year-old corn trait finally received approval for import in much of Europe.

The European Commission has announced it will allow imports for the Agrisure Duracade trait, which is a tool for controlling corn rootworm. It has been approved by the USDA for planting since 2013. For the last five years it has been grown in the United States.

The European Commission says corn grain and its products with the trait can now be allowed for food and feed within European Union countries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.