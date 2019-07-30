DMACC Awards 700 Students with ‘Last Dollar Scholarship’ Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa – Des Moines Area Community College is awarding hundreds of students with a ‘Last Dollar Scholarship’ for the upcoming fall semester.

The ‘Last Dollar Scholarship’ is part of Governor Kim Reynold’s ‘Future Ready Iowa’ initiative.

It is a grant that supports students attending primarily community colleges in the state that are pursuing high-demand and technical careers.

As of July 29th, DMACC has awarded 700 students one point four million dollars to use towards their education.

DMACC Financial Aid Director Ean Freels said, “We are getting a lot of calls from students who are returning to learn, meaning they have been out in the career field in the industry and are returning to learn a new skill or trade for a change in their career.”

DMACC student Amber Regan is one of those 700 students and said the money is helping her be a full-time student as she gets an associate’s degree.

“All of the costs that are included in pursuing education, books, tuition, those outside costs, transportation, boarding, food. How do you make those things work in your life? To have a scholarship that I know that I am not going to have to pay back over time it’s just such a huge investment in Iowa students,” Regan said.

Regan was awarded $5,280 to use for the 2019-2020 school year at DMACC.

The Last Dollar Scholarship can be used to pay for tuition, school supplies, and other fee gaps.

“It’s still gaining traction. I don’t think people realize how good of a program and how lucky we are in Iowa to have this program. It’s gaining traction, we are getting more phone calls from parents primarily for high school students,” Freels said.

DMACC offers 70 programs that the Last Dollar Scholarship can be used towards.

Students interested have until August 1st to apply for the scholarship through FAFSA.