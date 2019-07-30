× Iowa City Officer Shoots Suspect After Being Shot in Face with BB Gun

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in eastern Iowa Monday.

Iowa City police were called to a shoplifting case at around 3:30 p.m. at a business at 11 highway 1 West. A suspect was found nearby.

As police were investigating, one officer was shot in the face multiple times by what was later identified as a BB gun. The officer shot back and hit the suspect.

Both were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. At last check, both were stable.

The names of the suspect and officer have not been released.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the officer-involved shooting.