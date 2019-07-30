Iowa State Patrol Hopes ‘Seat Belt Convincer’ Will Make You Buckle Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Studies show nearly 90 percent of Americans use their seat belts. For those of you who don't, this might serve as some motivation.

The Iowa State Patrol gave Channel 13 a demonstration of the “seat belt convincer.” Someone sits at the top of it, buckles up and then gravity drops the person and simulates a head-on crash at 5 mph to 8 mph. That's not very fast, but even at that speed Channel 13 photojournalist Lee Rouse said it packed a punch.

The Iowa State Patrol said the goal is for people to realize that if seat belts help even at slower speeds, then they will be even more beneficial at higher speeds.

There have been 177 people who died on Iowa roads so far this year. That is six more than this time last year. The Iowa State Patrol said seat belt use in the front and back seats reduces fatalities.

The “seat belt convincer” will travel to schools, colleges, businesses, football games and the Iowa State Fair.