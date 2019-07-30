It’s Been 43 Days Since Iowa DHS Director Resigned, Governor Still Won’t Say Exactly Why

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds again declined Tuesday to say specifically why she wanted Jerry Foxhoven to resign as director of the Department of Human Services on June 17.

"I've decided to go in a different direction. It is a political appointed position. It`s at will and it serves at the pleasure of the governor," Reynolds told reporters in Des Moines.

Reynolds appointed Foxhoven to the job in June of 2017. DHS has been plagued with complaints ever since Reynolds as lieutenant governor, along with Governor Terry Branstad, privatized Medicaid delivery services in 2015. Medicaid covers nearly 600,000 Iowans, roughly one in every five residents. Recipients complained of reduced services and providers cited delayed or smaller reimbursements after the change.

Reynolds recently approved an 8.6 percent increase in funding for the private companies now part of the system.