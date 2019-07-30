× New Reward to be Offered in 2012 Murders of Evansdale Cousins

EVANSDALE, Iowa – A new reward is being announced Tuesday in the murder case of two eastern Iowa girls.

Cousins Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey went missing while on a bike ride in Evansdale back in July of 2012. The girls were just 8 and 10 years old when they disappeared.

Their case made national headlines before their bodies were found almost five months later. Hunters discovered the girls’ remains in the Seven Bridges Wildlife Park, which is about 25 miles from where they disappeared.

Despite numerous tips over the years, there have been no suspects named and no arrests made in their murders.

Authorities hope this new reward helps lead to some answers.

The Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is expected to make that announcement at 10:00 Tuesday morning.