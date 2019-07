Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Central Iowa underdogs could not pull of an upset in the 3A quarterfinals, not even the defending champs from Centerville, though the Big Reds did have to move up a class this year.

Here are Tuesday's results from Principal Park in Des Moines:

Class 3A

Quarterfinals – Tuesday, July 30

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 7, ADM, Adel 2

Marion 4, Bishop Heelan, Sioux City 0

Central DeWitt 11, Centerville 1 (5 innings)

Assumption, Davenport 7, Boone 3