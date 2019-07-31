× Des Moines Schools Spend $25 Million to Renovate Multiple Buildings During the Summer

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Public School District currently has over 38 construction projects underway during the summer.

All the projects are costing the district around $25 million. The largest project is at Studebaker Elementary.

DMPS Chief Operations Director Bill Good said the $4 million renovation project at Studebaker is coming from a five-year capital improvement plan that was put in place in 2014.

“Here at Studebaker and most of our projects they were all planned five years ago. We are entering year five of that capital improvement plan, so we are right on track to do what we told the community we would do,” Good said.

Four additional classrooms are being added to Studebaker, along with a stand-alone gymnasium and a new Boys and Girls Club location.

“Really the whole building will be restructured, so fourth grade will be in one area of the building as an example. There is a lot of moving around interior also,” Good said.

Good said the project is behind schedule due to all the rain Des Moines has seen this summer. The four classrooms will be ready in time for the start of the school year, but the new gymnasium and Boys and Girls Club will not.

Good said the remaining construction will continue as students are in school, and will hopefully be completed in the fall.

Other projects DMPS is doing this summer include Central Campus’ Agriculture Lab. It is getting a $2 million renovation and several science labs across the district are also being upgraded.

The re-roofing at Hoover High School and Meredith Middle School is being funded through insurance. Good said it is estimated to cost $2 million and will not be completed before the first day of school.

DMPS starts the 2019-2020 school year on August 23rd.