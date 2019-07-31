Dramatic Bodycam Video Shows Rescue of Homeless Couple from Des Moines River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Police Department is sharing the dramatic bodycam video from when officers rescued a homeless couple from the Des Moines River Monday night.

Officers were called to the Scott St. Bridge around 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports that there were people yelling for “help.” When they arrived they found an inflatable raft carrying two people had capsized in the river and two people were trapped in the low-head dam’s roil – at times being pulled under the surface.

Rescue efforts began immediately and officers and an anonymous Good Samaritan entered the river and together, were able to pull the two people to safety.

Police say the couple, a 44-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

The officers involved in the rescue dried off and went right back to work.

In a Facebook post lauding the efforts of the rescuers, police also cautioned people to be safe around water. Wear a life jacket and follow posted warnings about waterways.