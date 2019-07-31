Iowa City Woman Charged After Shooting Officer in Face with BB Gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- An Iowa City woman is out of the hospital and behind bars, accused of shooting a police officer in the face with a BB gun.

Cierra Lewis, 25, is charged with Willful Injury and Assault of a police officer for an incident that happened Monday afternoon. Police were called to an Iowa City Starbucks location on a report of a shoplifter. An officer spotted Lewis walking away from the scene and ordered her to stop. She instead pulled out a CO2 BB gun and fired at the officer, hitting him multiple times in the face. The officer returned fire, hitting Lewis.

Both Lewis and the officer were hospitalized with minor injuries. The officer was released Monday night. Lewis was released on Tuesday and booked into the Johnson County jail.